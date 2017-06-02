New Rasen business cannot say ‘neigh’ to fresh, clean duvets!

An equestrian shop and laudrette service may seem an unconventional marriage of services...

But a new Gallamore Lane business has grown directly as a result of public demand!

Family team Steve Smith, partner Tina Gray and daughter Yasmin Hart own and run a laundrette-cum-tack shop - Executive Laundry and The Tack Shack - under the same roof.

Mr Smith has a background in distributing laundry supplies and other products all over the UK.

He said: “It’s something we’ve set up specifically for people to wash items that won’t fit in their own machines.

“We’ve installed industrial sized machines for washing duvets, rugs, and anything you would struggle to wash at home.

“We only use tried and tested, environmentally friendly products that we use ourselves.”

Ms Gray, who also owns a cleaning business, said the services they offer directly correspond to what customers ask for.

She said: “There is nothing locally offering a specialist laundry service - for dry cleaning and other services people have to travel miles.

“We are on hand with a dedicated parking area so customers don’t have to drag their laundry through town.”

Ms Gray said people started asking if Executive Laundry catered for horse rug washing, which sent the family on a whole new business venture, supplying horse bedding, feed and second hand tack ‘by accident’.

Ms Gray said: “We decided it made sense, as we have a background with horses ourselves.

Ms Hart said: “Because we started offering a rug wash service, it made sense for me to go on a course to learn rug repairs as that’s what people tend to expect from a rug washing service.

“I enjoyed it so much that I also went on a saddlery course and can now hand make bridles - so I can also offer bridle repair service or make bespoke parts to fit any horse.”

Mr Smith also assures customers that horse rugs and domestic washing are cleaned in entirely different rooms!