Learning the magic of business networks

A business networking event will be held at The Willows Garden Centre in Glentham next week.

Helping to show the magic of marketing at the 4Networking Lincoln North event on Tuesday, August 22, will be close up professional close-up magician and member of the Inner Magic Circle, Tom Wright.

Tom will join fellow networkers to discuss business before giving them an up close and personal glimpse of his magic show - expect shocks and laughter.

4Networking Lincoln North is a relaxed, fun and friendly business networking event held every other Tuesday, attracting businesses from across Lincolnshire and further afield.

The lunchtime event runs from noon to 2pm.

At all meetings, attendees have the chance to network freely, pitch their business to the room, have three 10 minute one-to-ones, plus tuck into a meal and plenty of refreshments.

To book your networking place, visit www.4networking.biz/Events/Details/77460