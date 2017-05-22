Investment of £800k made by ‘golden’ firm

A Rasen area firm has made an £800,000 as the business takes the road to its 50th anniversary.

Rase Distribution, based at Wickenby Airfield, has invested in four new 44-tonne Scania tractor units and four 26-tonne Scania curtainside trucks.

Expansion of its fleet will help Rase handle increasing volumes, enhancing the firm’s payload capacity by some 170 tonnes per day.

The investment also coincides with the company’s 50th year in business, seven of which have been as a member of Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing palletised freight network.

The company is managed by second generation family member Geoff Hill who has spearheaded the growth of the company in recent years.

He said: “This is a monumental year for us.

“We’ve secured two new logistics contracts so far this year worth £1.6m and the new vehicles will help manage this and the seasonal uplift.”

Rase Distribution was founded in 1967 by David and Jean Hill and started trading from a former corn store in Market Rasen.

However, demand from customers requiring additional warehousing and increased compliance forced a move out of town and the site now provides more than 400,000 sq ft of managed storage as well as being home to its 60-strong fleet.