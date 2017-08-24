Golden swing for Fish Trade at Rasen Club

The Grimsby Fish Trades Golf Society visits Market Rasen Golf Club this Friday, August 25, the 50th consecutive year the society has played its annual competition at the Legsby Road venue.

Richard Holmes, President of Market Rasen Golf Club said: “We are pleased and honoured to welcome the Grimsby Fish Trades Golf Society on what is quite a momentous occasion.

“Very few golf societies have been around for over 50 years and it is probably unique for them to visit the same golf club for 50 consecutive years.

“The society has enjoyed their events at our club and we have very much enjoyed hosting them.

“Our aim is to continue to maintain our course and facilities at levels certain to tempt them and other golf societies back to Market Rasen for another 50 years.

“Having the Grimsby Fish Trades Golf Society giving the club such a glowing endorsement can only help to promote the club and attract other societies and members.”

One of the oldest Golf Societies in the UK, The Grimsby Fish Trades Golf Society is in its 71st year.

Formed by some of the prominent names in the Fish Trades in Grimsby at that time, despite changes in the Fish Trade, the Society maintains much of its history by playing for a named trophy, at each of the fixtures.

At Market Rasen it will be the Carl Ross Trophy, originally donated by the great man himself.

Event organiser, Martin Boyes said: “This is a significant occasion for the Society and for Market Rasen Golf Club. We always look forward to playing Market Rasen as they have consistently provided us with great facilities for such a long time.”