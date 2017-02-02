Farm Shop and Cafe to open at Messingham

TV presenter and antiques expert Mark Franks will be opening Messingham Farm Shop & Café this Saturday, February 4.

Mark, along with owner Steven Kirby, will also be giving verbal valuations on jewellery for a donation of £1 per item, with all proceeds going to support the Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Messingham Farm Shop & Cafe

“We are very excited that Mark has agreed to come to Messingham and help us celebrate the opening of the business," said Steve.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to give something back to the community and what better way than to support the local hospice.”

“Mark is a great guy and this is a brilliant opportunity for anyone wanting to meet this great antiques expert in person.”

The farm shop and cafe is located at the site of the former Messingham primary School and anticipation for the opening of the business has been building on the business's Facebook page, with almost 2000 people following the page before the doors even opened.

“We had people asking daily when we would be opening, with a lot of the school's old headmasters, staff and pupils popping in offering their support," added Steve.

"I wanted to make sure everything was perfect before we opened the doors.

"The feedback we have received since we launched our Facebook page is fantastic and very encouraging.”