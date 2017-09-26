Cheers! Lissington pub ranks in Lincolnshire top ten

Not only is the White Hart pub in Lissington popular with the locals, it’s also a big hit with the whole of Lincolnshire too.

That’s because the White Hart in was recently listed in the top ten of the best pubs in the whole county, according to TripAdvisor.

The rankings were based on the pub’s overall score out of five - as voted for by the public.

The scoring system also took into account the number of reviews recorded.

The Lissington pub, situated on the Wragby road and locally renowned for its steaks, was ranked a rather impressive eighth on the list, with an overall score of four-and-a-half out of five.

Owner Chris Anderson told the Mail that it’s down to reputation - which is helped by his weekly trips to collect the freshest fish from Grimsby docks.

The portion sizes are also a pull factor for visitors - with staff members jokingly referring to a beloved battered British staple served on the menu as ‘whale and chips’.

Mr Anderson said he found out when his daughter discovered the top ten list on Facebook, describing the ranking as ‘quite an accolade’.

He said: “To be eighth out of ten in the whole of Lincolnshire is quite something.

“I’m rather pleased with four-and-a-half out of five.

“We have a lot of regulars come in from the surrounding area.

“One couple come from Minting every week without fail.

“But, even to travel ten or fifteen miles is nothing for people who enjoy dining here regularly.”

Mr Anderson added that tourists visiting the area are also attracted to the White Hart.

He said: “People running bed and breakfasts in the area often send their guests here.

“Their reviews and comments are always a delight to read and hear.”

However, as previously reported in the Market Rasen Mail, Chris and his wife Rosemary are looking to retire from running the pub, which they have done since 1978.

They hope to sell the White Hart on and enjoy their retirement spending time with their children and grandchildren.

And Mr Anderson said the accolade might add a bit of intrigue for potential buyers.

He said: “It certainly would be nice to go out with a bang.

“Hopefully, being in the top ten pubs in the county will stimulate a bit of interest in the coming weeks.”