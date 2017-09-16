Caistor business - finalist for service excellence

Flying the flag for Lincolnshire, Caistor-based family business Systematic are in good company with many prominent Lincolnshire businesses as a finalist in the Midlands Family Business Awards 2017.

Systematic’s work has been recognised in the Service Excellence category.

The business has demonstrated how a clear focus on service has had a positive impact on both the business and its clients.

The category is sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau LLP and is one of 10 different categories offered in 2017.

Systematic managing director, Chris Robey, said: “As a business that has been successfully trading since 1975, we have seen unprecedented changes in our industry, across print technologies and more generally the way that our clients win business and do business.

“What has remained constant is our family values and commitment to exceptional service; it defines and differentiates what we do.

“It is credit to the whole team that we receive a pat on the back from this prestigious awards forum.”

The next stage in the awards for Systematic is a judging event in October.

The winner for the Service Excellence and the other nine categories will be announced at a glittering black-tie Awards Ceremony and Dinner at the Derby Velodrome on November 9.