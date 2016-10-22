Sixth anniversary sees new owners Spring into action at Market Rasen

A beauty business is celebrating its sixth successful season and is stepping into its seventh year with new owners.

Teresa Mack, who has managed the Market Rasen beauty room since it opened, has teamed up with therapist Sarah Jlil to become equal partners in the Market Place Walk business.

Although Sarah has only worked at Spring for the past three years, the pair have known each other since 2006.

“We know how each other work,” said Teresa. “We have always been quite comfortable in bouncing ideas off each other.”

“Sally Cordell gave the business a great start and we are looking forward to working together to build on that now.

“It is a big commitment taking on the salon ownership, but it is also really exciting to see where we can take the business.

“Sarah and I have different interests in the industry, so we complement each other and we have the whole team backing us 100 per cent.”

Earlier this year, Sarah was named Holistic Therapist of the Year by the British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC) and plans to build on these skills to extend the range of treatments on offer.

“We are, and have always been, client-focussed, and that won’t change,” said Sarah.

“Over the next year, we plan to expand our treatment list and facilities, as well as offer more appointment times, all helping to enhance the customer experience.”