Shortlist is out for county food awards

Several businesses from our area have been shortlisted for a prize at this year’s Select Lincolnshire awards.

All three businesses shortlisted in the ‘tea room of the year’ category are from this area - Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, Hall Farm Park in South Kelsey and Uncle Henry’s, just off the A15, near Grayingham.

Uncle Henry’s has also been shortlisted in the ‘wholesaler of the year’ category and the ‘retailer of the year’ category, facing tough competition from businesses in Lincoln, Louth, Woodhall Spa and Fulbeck.

And in the ‘B&B’ category, The Grange in East Barkwith is hoping to scoop a prize.

The Select Lincolnshire, Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2016 take place at Lincoln Minster School on the evening of Tuesday, October 11.

Select Lincolnshire business development manager Gillian Richardson said: “The standard of entries this year has been exceptionally high, and all from such well deserving food, drink and hospitality businesses across the county.

“Each year we look forward to organising this event, and celebrating the work of local businesses who go from strength to strength in producing high quality food and drink.

“Judging is always a challenge because every business has something strong and unique to offer, and there are so many great businesses in Lincolnshire.”

Last year both Hall Farm Park and The Grange picked up ‘highly commended’ awards.

Ms Richardson added: “We want to wish everyone who entered for this year’s awards the very best of luck.”