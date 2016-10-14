Poundland selling vibrators for £1 - and it’s causing quite a buzz online

Discount retailer Poundland has added vibrators to its £1 range and it has caused quite a buzz online.

The discount store is known for its extensive and diverse selection of goods.

But the Vibrating Bullet has received a lot more attention than most.

The £1 vibrator comes with gel and wet wipes, leading some shoppers to question just how good the quality could be.

Customers have taken to Twitter to share their confusion and even given product reviews.

Sexologist Goedele Liekens said the Bullet “is no different to something that you would pay about a hundred pounds for”, when the product was discussed on controversial Channel 4 programme Sex Box.

Some customers have been debating the quality of the product, asking whether “you would trust a vibrator from Poundland”, but one Twitter user has said: “That vibrator from Poundland is just fine tbh. It’s nothing insane but a vibration is vibration innit.