Callum, six, cuts ribbon on Hibaldstow’s new Co-op store

A new Co-op store has open in Hibaldstow after an investment of more than £510,000, which has also created 15 new retail roles.

Local youngsters from the 1st Hibaldstow and Scawby group helped launch the store.

And the honour of cutting to ribbon to announce the store was officially open fell to six-year-old beaver Callum Beeching.

“We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Hibaldstow,” said Craig Leggate, manager of the new Hibaldstow store.

“As a community retailer, we are committed to transforming and growing our convenience business – the store has a great look and it is an exciting time for the whole team.

“This is a significant investment and our aim is to establish the store as a community hub delivering a compelling, convenient and co-operative shopping experience locally.”

The store, located on the corner of Redbourne Road and West Street, includes an instore bakery and is among the first in the area to launch with the Co-op’s new-look logo as the community retailer goes “back to the future” and unveils its familiar blue design logo which, often referred to as the “clover-leaf”, was first used in the 1960s.

The store will also see the Co-op’s new membership offer go live next month (September).

The move will see the Co-op give members an automatic 5 percent personal reward back on purchases of its own-branded products and services, in addition, a further 1 percent reward will go into supporting local community groups and charities.

Paul Goodman, Area Manager for the Co-op, added: “Our new Co-op look represents all that we stand for, our proud co-operative heritage and our Membership, the very thing that makes us truly distinctive, at the heart of all we say and do.

“The Co-op’s blue design logo – often referred to as the ‘clover leaf’ and first used in the late 1960’s – links to a time when people really understood how they could be co-owners of their Co-op, and how a strong Co-op can create strong communities.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch. And, students in the area who hold a NUS extra card receive a 10% discount off their groceries in the store.