Businesses’ funding boost

Small and medium sized businesses in Lincolnshire will be able to access free expert advice and grants to grow their business after a £4million cash injection into the county’s Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub.

Funding has been secured by Lincolnshire County Council from the European Regional Development Fund for a three-year programme to boost local economic growth and create jobs across the county.

Grants will be available to businesses wanting to create jobs, including a pot for those wishing to improve digital capabilities and another for firms with expansion plans.

Businesses can find out more and speak directly to business advisors at a special event to be held in Sleaford on October 20.

To book a place, email BusinessLincolnshire@lincolnshire.gov.uk or find out more about the programme at www.businesslincolnshire.com