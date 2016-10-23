Brigg Aldi store given go-ahead

Brigg EMN-160720-073815001

Brigg EMN-160720-073815001

0
Have your say

North Lincolnshire Council planners have given the go ahead for the new Aldi store in Brigg.

The site is on the southern side of the A15, as it approaches the Oil Mill Bridge before Ancholme Leisure Centre, and is expected to open in 2018.

Back to the top of the page