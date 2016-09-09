Boost for Wolds’ tourism as park makes the grade

Wolds tourism has been given a boost with a prestigious national award being made to a Caistor caravan park.

Wolds View Touring Park’s recent assessment has given it a 4-Pennant AA Award, which has delighted owners Philip and Jane Manning.

One of only 35 sites in the whole country to receive the highest standard accreditation, the award is set to be a key factor as the Brigg Road site builds on its success.

The inspectors also advised the park would qualify for Tranquil Parks, an over 18’s organisation that promotes sites.

“Jane and I feel very proud to have developed the site to this high standard,” said Phil Manning.

“We have recently been assessed by Tranquil Parks and the board has accepted our application and allowed Wolds View to become the 39th park to join the elite club known as Tranquil Parks.

“We went live this August Bank Holiday weekend and we are looking forward to working with and promoting Tranquil Parks.”

And the award gives a boost to Caistor’s drive to build on its Gateway to the Wolds image.

Former District Councillor and current Caistor Town Councillor Alan Caine is delighted with the park’s success.

“I was involved with the planning application as a West Lindsey councillor and have followed its progress closely,” he said.

“ The park is a real credit to Caistor and the Wolds and is fully deserving of prestigious awards such as this.

“Congratulations to them and keep up the good work.”

Wold View’s grading has been done by the AA’s tourism inspectorate and the Tranquil Parks status means strict standards.

The site is now exclusively for adults and has an all the year round season for its clients.

Wolds View Touring Park opened in 2013 and offers 60 grass or hard-standing pitches for caravans, motorhomes and tents.

They have incorporated the latest energy and water saving products on the site and the perimeter grass is deliberately left long to encourage wildlife.

“We have tried to incorporate the latest requirements that we have and will continue to add to over the years,” said Mr Manning.