Apple unveils new iPhone 7 as ‘best device’ yet

It’s that time again.

Global technology company Apple has just unveiled its new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage today (6pm UK time) in San Francisco to reveal the ‘best iPhone we have created.’

Here’s some of the main features of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus:

Apple will get rid of the headphone jack and have wireless headphones, called Apple Airpods, which can also be used to make calls.

The iPhone 7 will also be water and dust resistant.

It will come in two black colours- gloss and matt, and also silver and gold and rose gold. The display is 25 per cent brighter.

The iPhone 7 has a 4.7 inch screen and the iPhone 7 plus has a 5.5-inch display.

Longer battery life - should last 1 -2 hours more than iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Even more storage and will be available in 32GB, 128GB or 256GB.

Improved camera with 12 megapixels which can take multiple photos which can be fused together, and the audio has been updated with stereo speakers.

The front camera has been upgraded to 7MP.

The iPhone 7 Plus will have a two 12MP cameras which will offer better zoom range,

Prices start from £599. The iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus can be ordered on September 9 and will start shipping on September 16.

Picture: Getty