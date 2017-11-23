Be part of Rasen’s new town team

Money and assets left over from Market Rasen’s MR BIG project are ‘intact’ and will be used in the town.

That is the message from the group of people who have been working behind the scenes to make sure these funds are directed towards the ‘most needed’ areas in the town.

The group, consisting of members of the MR BIG team, Market Rasen Town Council and Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, have been developing a framework for a new Town Team Partnership.

At a recent meeting with representatives of West Lindsey District Council, who are currently the accountable body for these funds, the final plan was agreed and the new Town Team can now be formed.

John Matthews from Market Rasen Town Council said: “The proposal for the new Town Team Partnership has taken some time to put together.

“However we now feel that the best framework is in place to ensure the funds left from the MR BIG project are directed towards the areas of the town centre that need it most.

“All of the people working on this project have been determined that the money be used in Market Rasen and that has been secured with the agreement that has been made.”

The new Town Team will sit as an autonomous sub group of Market Rasen Town Council, with the funds ring-fenced.

Its membership, however, will be made up of business owners in the town and the team will work closely with Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce to ensure projects are delivered efficiently and effectively.

Simon Beardsley from the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce said: “It was important that these funds were spent in Market Rasen for the benefit of the town and that the good work of the MR BIG project was continued into the next three to five years.”

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the new town team is asked to contact Justin Pover at Lincolnshire Chamber by emailing justin.pover@lincs-chamber.co.uk .

A meeting of all the interested parties will take place on Monday, January 8, 2018 with exact details to be confirmed.

Coun Matthews added: “Ideas have already been put forward for this new group to consider which will have a substantial impact on the high street.

“There is a desire to ensure that all relevant stakeholders in the town come together to really gel the new group together.”