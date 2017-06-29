A handsome addition to Rasen’s high street

An unemployed hairdresser has opened a barber shop in Market Rasen thanks to a government-backed scheme.

With 35 years experience under her belt, Julie Webster moved to the Market Rasen area from Doncaster last year.

However, the job she took on was short lived and she was left unemployed.

She said: “I didn’t want to go back to Doncaster as I liked Rasen, so I decided I wanted to open my own business.”

Since April, Julie (51) has been working with NEA Pinnacle, getting guidance on business plans and financial forecasts.

She said: “It was definitely worthwhile, as I got lots of advice.

“I have got the premises and, because money has been quite tight, I have fitted it out all through charity shop buys.”

Julie has named the barbers ‘You Handsome Devil’, after The Smiths song, and has big plans for the future.

She said: “Once I build up my customer base I can invest more into the business.

“I am definitely looking at it as a long-term business.

“I am hoping in the very near future to be able to do wet shaves and then to offer a complete beauty package for men.

“By the time I am 60, I am looking to have people working for me and then I can take a back seat.”

You Handsome Devil can be found at 37 Queen Street and will be open daily from Tuesday to Saturday.