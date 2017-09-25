‘Busiest year on record’ for life-saving Lincolnshire charity

LIVES, the Lincolnshire-based charity attending 999 medical emergencies, has experienced a dramatic increase in the number of serious road traffic collisions they have been called to attend across the county this year.

This has been the charities busiest year on record, with LIVES volunteers responding to nearly 800 people involved in RTCs across Lincolnshire between January and August.

This is compared to the 677 serious RTC’s LIVES first responders attended in the same period last year, an increase of 18 per cent.

The trend of increasing calls is not limited to collisions, with overall calls attended by a LIVES first responder also rising throughout 2017.

On average, LIVES volunteers attend nearly 60 calls per day and aim to get to the patient in eight to nine minutes to deliver immediate life-saving care, often before the arrival of an ambulance.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said: “Our volunteers make a huge contribution to their communities, responding to emergency calls day or night and whatever the weather. Our first responders and medics bring the hospital to the roadside to help the people of Lincolnshire in their greatest time of need.

“We’re often the first people at the scene of an emergency and our actions literally save lives.

“Now, as the number of calls we attend grows, more than ever it is important for us to raise funds to allow our volunteers to continue their exceptional lifesaving work.

“We are very grateful for the public support that allows us to continue to offer immediate medical care throughout Lincolnshire, and we would not have been able to help over 20,000 people each year without our generous supporters.”

Every year LIVES need to raise more than £1 million from public donations to keep their large team of volunteers trained and equipped to be able to respond to any medical emergency across Lincolnshire. To support the charity, donate at lives.org.uk/donate/.