Burglars steal ‘Help For Heroes’ cash from murdered soldier’s parents

Burglars have stolen a ‘Help for Heroes’ charity box, full of money, from a Saltfleet pub which is run by the parents of a murdered Afghanistan war hero.

The burglars also stole a grey Range Rover (registration R300 ADY) and hundreds of pounds from the tills when they broke into the Crown Inn pub in the early hours of Saturday, July 22.

Jimmy Major (18) was unlawfully killed by a rogue Afghan policeman in November 2009.

The pub’s owners, Ady and Kim Major, lost their 18-year-old son Jimmy when he was murdered by a rogue police officer while protecting a check point in Shin Kalay, Afghanistan, in November 2009.

Since then, they have raised between £30,000-£40,000 for Help For Heroes in their son’s memory.

Ady told the Leader: “It is sickening to think that Jimmy was out there protecting people, and then these people just come along and take money that was being raised for charity.”

The funds were being raised through kind donations from customers, ahead of a family fun day at the Crown Inn on Sunday August 6.

Meanwhile, Ady’s Range Rover has been spotted in the North East Lincolnshire area.

If you have seen it, or have any information about the burglary, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

A police spokesman said: “The burglary happened in the early hours of the July 22, and the offenders stole the drawers from the till and the keys to a grey Range Rover which they stole.

“The investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests at this time.”

