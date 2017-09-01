Burglars jailed after targeting farms near Louth and Market Rasen

Three burglars who targeted farms in the Louth and Market Rasen areas have been sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday).

Brett Russell, 23, of Theaker Avenue, Gainsborough, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and Sean Kelly Smith, 32, of Noel Street, Gainsborough has been sentenced to 22 months imprisonment.

A 17-year-old man was given a referral to the Youth Offending Team.

The three offenders pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary relating to farms on Lincoln Road, Faldingworth, and in Skidbrooke, Louth.

Detective Constable Richard Gray, Lincoln CID, said: “A single vehicle stop in rural Lincolnshire led to the successful prosecution of three offenders for two burglaries and the recovery of stolen equestrian equipment.

“These offenders broke into the farms after the owners had gone out and stole equipment belonging to a number of horse owners.

“These offences had a devastating impact on those involved, and one livery yard has unfortunately had to close down as a result.

“We welcome these sentences, and hope that the victims are able to move on from this ordeal. This is a prime example of the proactive policing we conduct, and I would like to thank the hard work put into the investigation from all the various departments within the force.

“I would also like to remind Lincolnshire residents to remain vigilant, especially those in rural or remote areas, and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Officers initially received a report that a farm in Faldingworth had been burgled on January 24, with equipment including saddles and tack stolen.

On January 26, two days later, another burglary was reported on a farm in Skidbrooke, Louth, and again equipment including saddles and tack were stolen.

After receiving intelligence about a vehicle suspected to be involved in the burglaries, officers located a transit van in Nettleham village.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested the offenders at the scene, recovering equipment that had been taken from the Skidbrooke burglary earlier that same day.

• If you feel you are the victim of any burglary crime, or witness anything suspicious, contact police on 101 - or call 999 in an emergency.