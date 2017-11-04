Brookenby’s Hope set to make a splash with hospice fund raiser

A Brookenby youngster is taking the plunge and swimming 5,000-metres to raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice.

Nine-year-old Hope Henderson will be taking to the pool at the Meridian Centre in Louth for her charity challenge of 200 lengths this Saturday, November 4.

She is specifically raising funds for the Hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Nettleham Road, Lincoln in memory of her grandfather, Harold Watts, who passed away there in 2009.

Hope was only 18-months old at the time, so doesn’t remember him, but loves showing photographs of the pair of them together.

When Hope decided she wanted to do something to raise money for charity she thought St Barnabas was the perfect choice and a great way to remember Harold.

Hope’s grandmother Sue Watts said: “I am so proud of Hope and the challenge she is about to do. She keeps telling us all how excited she is, which is lovely to see.”

Hope has already raised £477, but is hoping to raise as much as possible from her swimming challenge.

1 Anyone who would like to make a donation towards Hope’s challenge can visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-watts11.