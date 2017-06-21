Brilliant Bryony is raising ‘sew’ much for Andy’s

A proud local dad has praised his ‘remarkable’ daughter who has spent the last three years crafting for a good cause.

Twelve-year-old Bryony Sargent of Fir Park has been hand-stitching gift items since she was nine and selling them at various craft fairs to raise funds for charity.

In the early days, Bryony’s efforts were carried out to aid other fundraisers’ charitable endeavours - with help from her mum.

But now, Bryony is ‘going solo’ in aid of Andy’s at St Andrew’s Hospice.

And dad Peter’s needlecraft business makes it a family affair - as Bryony uses fabric offcuts to make her hand-crafted charity products.

Mr Sargent said: “Bryony started making little bits and pieces like bookmarks and pin cushions out of spare fabric to support other fundraisers.

“Now, she’s going solo, and is so caught up in putting the work in to help the less fortunate.

“She’s also arranged to get offcuts from representatives from other companies and has loads to sell at craft fairs with me.

“She’s even been given a half table free at Lincoln craft market, for which we are very grateful.

“She doesn’t put a price on the items at the markets, but just asks for a donation to the hospice.

“The idea is to get as much as possible in the charity bucket!”

At the Market Rasen Lions Club’s recent Gardners Market, Bryony raised an impressive £93.00.

Mr Sargent wants his daughter to know the work she does is ‘appreciated’.

He said: “It’s a rare quality in a youngster to put themselves out there and raise money for those in need.

“What she’s doing is valued and appreciated by St Andrew’s Hospice.

“What she’s doing is remarkable!”