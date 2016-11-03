Brigg Remembrance event saved by generous firm

Fears Brigg Remembrance Sunday parade would not take place have been resolved thanks to the generosity of a private security firm.

Police authorities have, for many parades up and down the country, withdrawn policing services and, as at Louth, Brigg’s event was in danger of not being held.

Brigg’s town clerk Clare Davis said: “Humberside Police had withdrawn their support, saying they only had resources to cover larger events such as in Hull or Scunthorpe.

“I started looking for a major events security firm, but we were looking at a four-figure sum that we could not afford at such short notice.”

Mrs Davis turned to North Lincolnshire Council for help, who put her in touch with traffic and event managment experts Wakefield Roadsafe.

“I spoke to the area manager, Barry Greenwood, and they have agreed to step in and cover our event at no cost.

“I cannot praise him too highly.”

“They will take over the planning and arrange signage, as well as cover the event on the day.”

The council is also looking to use local volunteers to support them and the security firm.

Important event

In making the offer to help Brigg’s Remembrance Day event go ahead at no cost to the council, Barry Greenwood of Roadsafe said: “We have a number of ex-military personnel working for the company.

“Remembrance Day is close to our hearts.”

Going forward

Town clerk Clare Davis told the Rasen Mail: “Now the problems of this year’s event have been solved, the council will have to look at the annual precept as a way of covering the 2017 Remembrance Sunday event.”