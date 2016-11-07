BREAKING: Teenager (17) admits stabbing in Louth

A 17-year-old youth has today (Monday) admitted a charge of wounding with intent following a knife attack in Louth.

The teenager, who can not be named because of his age, had previously denied a charge of attempted murder.

During a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court, the youth pleaded guilty to wounding a 19-year-old man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The incident took place at a property in Bradley Close, Louth, on Saturday May 28 this year. Lincolnshire Police said the victim suffered a head injury.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said the Crown Prosecution Service had reviewed the case and a plea to wounding with intent was acceptable for “justice to be met.”

Mr Scott said the victim of the attack required eight stitches to a wound and was in court with his parents to watch the proceedings.

Alison Summers, mitigating, asked for sentence to be adjourned for a probation report on the teenager.

Judge Michael Heath adjourned sentence until December 5 and remanded the teenager in to custody.