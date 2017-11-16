Breaking news: Glentham action group win planning battle over poultry unit

Residents of Glentham are celebrating after West Lindsey District Council planning committee voted unanimously to refuse plans for a large poultry unit in the village.

The planning application was submitted to West Lindsey Planning in May by ESCO NRG Ltd, with the unit earmarked for land off Bishopbridge Road.

The application proposed 10 poultry-rearing buildings - which would have accommodated up to 400,000 birds.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail after the meeting, activist Fiona Pringle, one of those campaigning against the plans, said: “We are so elated.

“We would like to thank Coun Summers and the parish council and our MP, Sir Edward Leigh, for their support and help.

“We would also like to thank the planning committee so much.

“We are just totally egg-static!!”

