Breaking news: Free parking back in Rasen!

At last night’s Prosperous Communities Committee West Lindsey councillors voted unanimously to introduce two-hour free car parking in Market Rasen.

The free car parking can be taken advantage of at any time during the chargeable session, however, the charging period will be extended.

Currently, parking has to be paid between 8am and 3pm, but this will be extended to 8am to 6pm.

Blue badge holders will continue to receive free payment throughout.

These changes will be reviewed in 12 months time.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun John McNeil said: “I am delighted, as a representative of the Market Rasen ward, that the council and officers have eventually listened to the representations made by members of the public, by various tradesmen and women in the town, by the council and by their elected members.”

It is anticipated the changes will be implemented by early December.