BREAKING: Louth Cattle Market has been saved!

Louth Cattle Market will be retained and refurbished - rather than sold - following a crunch vote at the East Lindsey District Council meeting this evening (October 11).

The Full Council’s decision tonight - which was unanimous amongst those in attendance - will put an end to almost half a decade of speculation over the Cattle Market’s future.

Louth Cattle Market.

The vote came just one week after the Council’s executive board formally recommended the site to be saved rather than sold.

This recommendation was made following a district-wide public consultation over the summer, which showed that 84 per cent of people wanted the keep the Cattle Market.

The Council will now withdraw from the sale of the Livestock Market and work up a refurbishment scheme for the site. It will also enter into dialogue with the Louth Livestock Market Auctioneers about their plans to make the market sustainable going forward and how the site can be used on more days of the week either as a Livestock Market or for alternative purposes.

Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy and Market Towns, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “The consultation response very clearly shows the strong feeling of the community towards the Livestock Market and tonight Council has listened to that view in making its decision and will now bring forward a scheme to make the necessary improvements to the facility so it can continue to operate into the future.

“I am very clear though – the site is large and still significantly under-used and I’m looking forward to having a positive discussion with the Market Auctioneers on their plans to increase the site’s usage as a Livestock Market and what opportunities there may be in the future for the site to be used for a broader range of purposes.”

For background information about the debate over the Cattle Market in recent years, read the ‘D-Day for the future of the Cattle Market’ article, which was published on the Louth Leader website earlier today.

• Visit our website tomorrow (Thursday) for more on this story.