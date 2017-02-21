BREAKING: Jacob Benet Cook pleads guilty to child sex offences

A Woodhall Spa man will be sentenced next month after he today (Tuesday) admitted attempting to incite a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

Jacob Benet Cook, 30, also pleaded guilty to three charges relating to downloading child pornography and one charge of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Cook, of King Edward Road, entered his five guilty pleas during a ten minute hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

The first charge - attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to engage in sexual activity - relates to the period between December 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016.

The three child pornography charges, consisting of 32 ‘category A’ images, 74 ‘category B’ images and 124 ‘category C’ images, all relate to the period between February 11 and February 24 last year.

The remaining charge - the possession of two ‘extreme’ pornographic images portraying sexual activity with an animal- also relates to the period between February 11 and February 24 last year.

Sentence on Cook was adjourned until Friday March 24 for the preparation of a probation report and the drafting of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Following his guilty pleas, Cook will also have to register as a sex offender with the police.

Adjourning sentence, Recorder Stuart Sprawson warned Cook “you have pleaded guilty to very serious offences indeed.”

The Recorder told Cook “all options would be open” when he is sentenced but asked him to be under no illusions about the possibility of a jail term.

Cook was granted conditional bail, which prohibits him from unsupervised access to any person under the age of 16.