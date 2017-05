A Horncastle woman has appeared in court today (Wednesday May 31) after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving last November.

Samantha Michelle Ayres, 33, of West Street, is charged with causing the death of Lincoln man David Kirk in a collision in Baumber Road, Horsington, on November 7 last year.

Ayres appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court today, and her case was sent to be heard at Lincoln Crown Court.

Her trial is due to begin on June 28.