BREAKING: A18 road closed between Ludborough and North Thoresby

The A18 has been closed between Ludborough and North Thoresby this afternoon (Monday), according to police.

At 3.50pm today, Louth Police tweeted: “The A18 at Ludborough between the village and Whites Road at North Thoresby is currently closed.”

Motorists were also asked to “please avoid” the stretch of road while emergency services deal with the ongoing incident.

Although the tweet was accompanied with an image of a ‘Police Accident’ sign, no specific details about the incident have been provided at this time.

