Lincolnshire Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from Mablethorpe.

Curtis Rowley is a 5’9” white boy and is of a slim build. He has short, dark brown hair and is believed to be in the Mablethorpe area.

If you see Curtis, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

Quote incident number 307 of December 28.