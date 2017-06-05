Bountiful blooms as Lions bring the gardeners’ market to Rasen

The sun shone at the weekend and keen gardeners turned out to pick up some plants as the Lions hosted their annual gardeners’ market event.

Saturday saw 16 stalls in the market place, with fewer on the Sunday, together with a craft and gift fair in the nearby Festival Hall on both days.

Emily Parker was one of the lucky winners on the Lions tombola stall, run by Christine Goldring EMN-170406-173907001

Newly-installed Lions president, Gary Eastburn was delighted with how the event went.

He said: “It has gone great.

“We have not had a huge crowd at one time, but there has been a steady and constant number of people both in the hall and the market place throughout.”

The event also saw a planter competition for local schools, which was judged by an independent panel.

.Patricia Ridger and Caroline Feit take their pick of the plants EMN-170406-173933001

Winning the competition was Osgodby Primary, with Market Rasen Primary School in second place and Faldingworth Primary School in third place.

“There were some really good entries,” said Mr Eastburn.

“Well done to them all.”

The event was a chance too for a number of local charities and good causes to raise money.

Station Adoption group chairman Jenny Westbrook and Martin Barnard EMN-170406-173947001

Among them was Market Rasen Station Adoption Group.

Members Martin Barnard said: “We had a very enjoyable couple of days at the even.

“We met lots of very nice people and our ‘Train Game’ attracted a lot of attention, with visitors trying to guess the correct number of beads in our moving train wagons - the correct number was 252.”

Members of Louth Fuchsia Society on their stall EMN-170406-173920001

Lions president Gary Eastburn with the winner planter from Osgodby Primary School EMN-170406-173854001