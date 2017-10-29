Bonfire night warning: ‘He was blinded in one eye and had horrendous scarring to his face’

Ahead of bonfire night, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are offering their top tips to keep your kids safe.

With national figures showing the number of firework-related injuries rising year on year, the two emergency services have released a series of shocking images to remind people of the dangers of fireworks and how they can be avoided with some simple precautions.

The images are based on the real-life experiences of Lincolnshire paramedics, technicians, and firefighters.

Ben Shepherd, emergency medical technician at EMAS, was called to a particularly distressing incident. He explains: “We got the call to go and help a child who had been hit in the face by a firework.

“I didn’t really know what I was expecting, but when I arrived on scene, as a father of three children, I was utterly shocked.

“The young boy had severe burns to whole right-hand side of his face, and it was clear that his eye had been impaled. We tried to treat him and make him as comfortable as possible while we transported him to the severe burns unit at Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

“Sadly, even with the treatment available, the little boy lost the vision in his eye and was left with significant scarring to his face.”

Darren Stones, watch commander support at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, added: “This is an absolutely heart-breaking story - no child or parent should ever have to go through something like that. So whether you’re planning to attend an organised display or celebrate at home, please follow these simple steps to keep your kids safe.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s top tips are:

• If you give your children sparklers, please supervise them.

• Make sure everyone is a safe distance away from lit fireworks and bonfires.

• Supervise your kids around fireworks and keep pets indoors.

• Never return to a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn’t gone off, it could still explode.

• Don’t leave the bonfire unattended

• Follow the Firework Code

For more information on how to stay safe this bonfire night, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/bonfire