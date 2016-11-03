Bonfire bonanzas at Rasen and Caistor

Wrap up warm and enjoy the fantastic bonfire and fireworks displays being organised this Saturday by the towns’ charity groups.

At Market Rasen, the Round Table is in charge of the festivities.

The event takes place in the car park opposite the Racecourse on Legsby Road.

Gates open at 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.45pm and the firework display starting at around 7.15pm.

Admission is £5 for adults and £3 for under 15s, with under 5s free.

There will also be a hog roast and drinks on sale.

Over at Caistor, the Lions group will be lighting up the skies with their bonfire and firework display in the town’s South Street Park, which has a Star Trek theme.

The gates open at 5.45pm, with a ‘no loud bangs’ display at 6.45pm, the lighting of the bonfire at 7pm and the main display at around 7.30pm.

Both events will be raising money to benefit local charitable causes.