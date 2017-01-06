Bodies of couple found in Horncastle home

Lincolnshire Police have said they are not treating the deaths of a Horncastle couple as suspicious.

According to reports locally, the bodies of a male and female were discovered at an address in Holly Close.

It is understood the body of the female was discovered on the ground floor of a property and that of a the male upstairs.

Police have not revealed any details but a spokesman said it not being treated as suspicious.

The spokesman added: “A file has been prepared for the coroner.”