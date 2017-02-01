Binbrook club heads to snowdrops

Snowdrops are beginning to show their heads and later this month, Binbrook Gardening Club will be hoping local people will see their display.

The outing takes place on Sunday, February 12 and is open to non-members.

Travelling on the Wolds minibus, there will be a pick-up from Binbrook Market Place at 9.30am, followed by one at Brookenby.

The cost will be around £15 per person, depending on numbers, which includes admission to the gardens.

To book a place or for more information, contact Barry Jordan on 01472 399660.