The Grimsby Committee for Bloodwise is holding their 19th Bikeathon on Sunday May 7.

This is a fund raising event for all the family, with routes of 28, 15 and 10 miles through the Lincolnshire Wolds. Last year, the weather was fantastic and 500 cyclists turned out raising an amazing £11,863.

To take part in this year’s event, sign up on line at www.grimsbybikeathon.com or join in on the day at the former Christmas World premises, East Ravendale Farm, Grimsby DN37 0RX.