Bicycle and lawnmowers stolen in Market Rasen crime spree

A bicycle and a lawnmower have been stolen in Market Rasen during a seven-day crime spree last week (May 15-22).

The white Mongoose mountain bike was stolen from outside the Co-op in John Street last Monday, May 15, between 4.05 and 4.10pm. (Incident 331 of May 15).

On Saturday May 20, a strimmer and a hedge cutter were stolen from a garage in the Mill Road area (incident 106 of May 20) and the following day a lawn mower and hedge trimmer was stolen in the Legsby area (incident 120 of May 21).

On Monday May 22, a concrete garden ornament was stolen in the Lammas Leas Road area within the town (incident 93 of May 22).

• If you have any information about any of the crimes above, call police on 101 and quote the relevant incident number.