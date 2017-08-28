Bangers and booze in Donington on Bain

The Black Horse Inn, in Donington on Bain, held its second annual ‘Sausage and Cider Festival’ this month, raising £873 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Around 500 people visited the pub for a few drinks and a bite to eat, with 20 different ciders and a variety of delicious sausages on offer.

Publicans Adam and Victoria Garnade said that this figure was around £200 higher than the amount they raised last year.

In addition to the food and drink, there were live bands and a variety of attractions.

Adam and Victoria would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in the event.