Band-ing together to raise the cash for Rasen skate park

Market Rasen Town Council and younger members of the community are ‘very grateful’ to the Market Rasen Ukulele Band - who, during the town’s musical ‘Rasen Live’ event on Saturday, September 9, collected a handsome £60 to go towards the town’s skate park fund.

MR Ukulele meets every Wednesday at 7pm in St Thomas’ Church Room in Market Rasen market place.

New members are welcome - with or without a Ukulele. You do not need to be musical or be able to read music.