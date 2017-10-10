BAE Systems to cut almost 2,000 jobs - but no mention of RAF Coningsby

BAE Systems is planning to cut almost 2,000 jobs, it has been revealed.

The company employs staff at RAF Coningsby, where Eurofighter Typhoon jets are based.

It is understood that staff at Coningsby are waiting for full details of the job losses although initial reports suggest the based could be spared.

BAE says 750 posts will go at the Warton and Samlesbury plants in Lancashire where parts for the Eurofighter Typhoon are manufactured.

Another 400 jobs will go at Brough, and 245 across RAF Marham and Leeming.

There is no mention of Coningsby although details are still emerging.

More than 320 maritime jobs will be lost in Portsmouth and Solent.

A further 180 posts will go in London, Guildford and other locations.

In a statement, BAE said it was making organisational changes to “boost competitiveness, accelerate technology innovation and improve operational excellence”.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said the changes “unfortunately include proposed redundancies at a number of operations”.

RAF Coningsby forms a key part of the country’s air defences with Typhoons regularly launched to combat threats to UK airspace.