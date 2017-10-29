Awards night for Rasen Ranger Guides

Ranger Guides have been showing heir leadership skills to earn some coveted awards.

A presentation evening was held at Middle Rasen, where Courtney Wiggins and Olivia Graves received their ‘Chief Guide’s Challenge Award’, which they gained through working on challenges and activities in eight areas - creativity, out of doors, community action, fit for life, international, personal values, independent living and leadership.

Both girls work as Young Leaders with Normanby Brownies and this summer, they also spent a week working as leaders at the ‘Poacher’ International’ Guide and Scout Camp. Olivia was also presented with her Senior Section Camp permit, meaning she met the challenge of organising, and running safely, a weekend camp with her peers and so is now able to take the girls away without an adult leader.

Zianne Lowe was enrolled when she made her promise as part of the award presentation.