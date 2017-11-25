Award success for Rasen area fishery and holiday park

A business near Market Rasen has been recognised for its holiday lodges - less than one year after they were installed.

Wold View Fisheries and Leisure Park, in Pelham Road, Claxby, has been presented with an award by Hoseasons, a leading UK holiday company.

Owner and manager Jessica Flint, 27, took over the business from her dad, Tony Flint.

On the award success, Jessica said: “It is a really good achievement, we are really happy.”

Tony added: “It is quite a feather in our cap.

“We are absolutely delighted.”

Staff travelled to Celtic Manor, in Wales, where it was announced they had won a Diamond Award from Hoseasons.

On finding out they had won, Jessica said: “We were pretty shocked but it is a really good feeling.”

It is in recognition of the exceptional quality and outstanding service provided to customers.

The award comes under the East of England Relax and Explore Lodges and Parks in Britain (Small Park Category).

Wold View Fisheries and Leisure Park came out top in customer comments through the review site used by Hoseasons, earning them the award.

Another accolade for the team is that Wold View Fisheries has been given a five star rating by guests via travel site Tripadvisor.

Up until March this year, the business acted as a fisheries but with the addition of holiday lodges, it now also serves as a leisure park for visitors to the Rasen area.

Tony said: “We have been here six years as a fishery, but this year we opened 10 holiday lodges.”

For Jessica, Wold View Fisheries and Leisure Park is the first business she has owned.

Jessica said: “It is nice working for yourself and getting recognition as a lot of hard work goes into it.”

A special mention was also given to all the staff at Wold View Fisheries and Leisure Park. Jessica said: “We have great cleaners and our dedicated fisheries manager Terry Jackson.

“Without them all, it wouldn’t have been possible.”