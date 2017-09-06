Award nomination for West Lindesy council’s life-saving scheme

West Lindsey District Council has been shortlisted for a national award for installing 30 life-saving defibrillators across the district, including one in Market Rasen.

The UK Heart Safe Awards is the UK’s leading national awards competition to celebrate organisations and employers who invest in creating ‘Heart Safe’ environments and the acts of individuals who have saved lives while at work or leisure.

The council has been shortlisted in the Public Sector Organisation of the Year category after being nominated by the charity LIVES, who worked with the council to deliver the scheme.

Coun Sheila Bibb, chairman of the council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, said the council was ‘delighted’ with the nomination.

She said: “It is wonderful that LIVES nominated us for our work to provide community accessible defibrillators across West Lindsey.

“So far 30 defibrillators have been installed in locations across the district, and there are plans to install a further 20 in the coming months.

“Having access to a nearby defibrillator can greatly reduce the amount of time it takes to administer lifesaving support.

“They give the best possible chance for someone to survive until medical services arrive.”

The scheme has seen 30 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) installed across the district.

AEDs are portable devices that can be used on someone having a heart attack.

They check the heart rhythm and send an electric shock to the heart to try and restore it to normal.

In the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest, the time it takes to administer aid is critical.

To find out more about the scheme and the locations of the defibrillators visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/defib

The UK Heart Safe awards will take place on Friday, November 3 2017.

To find out more visit www.ukheartsafeawards.co.uk