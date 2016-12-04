Award is icing on the cake for Willingham business

A North Willingham businesswoman has been named Confectioner of the Year at the Taste of Excellence Food and Drink Awards.

Carol Dixon has been making and decorating cakes for many years, but 12 years ago made it her full time business, Celebration Cakes by Carol.

“I was pleased when I found out I was in the top three for the award and delighted when the judges picked me as the winner,” said Mrs Dixon, who collected her award at the celebration dinner event held recently at the Oaklands in Laceby.

The awards, organised by Lincolnshire Life, are voted for by customers and readers of the magazine.

This year’s awards saw more than 12,000 nominations being made, in recognition of almost 1,200 businesses in the 10 categories of award.

“It is lovely when customers take the time to do something like this - it means so much more,” said Mrs Dixon.

“And I have had messages from so many people, even from people I don’t really know - it has been lovely.”