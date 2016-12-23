Award honour for Rasen Rotarians

Outstanding service by two Market Rasen Rotarians has been recognised with an award

Archie Kerr from Howsham and Geoff Cooper from Market Rasen are founding members of the Market Rasen club, which has just celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Geoff Cooper EMN-161222-091834001

Over the four decades, they have been involved in all aspects of supporting the club.

Archie was presented with a prestigious Paul Harris Award by Rotary District Governor, Colin Gell, at the anniversary Charter Lunch.,

Geoff received his award from club president Richard Lewis at a subsequent Rotary meeting.

The award is named Paul Harris after the Founder of Rotary and was established in 1957.

It is presented to members of Rotary and others in recognition of outstanding service to both the community and the club.

Rotary has been in existence, as a service organisation, for 101 years, since the meeting of four likeminded business men, in Chicago.

Anyone who would like to help, join and support the activities of the Rotary Club of Market Rasen or who would like to find out more, can contact the secretary on 01673 842244.