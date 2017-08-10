Author raises a laugh for children’s hospice with Rasen Friends group

A night of laughter in Middle Rasen has raised around £1,200 for Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

The village hall was full for a visit by best-selling author and public speaker Gervase Phinn, organised by members of the Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s group.

And the former school inspector did not disappoint with his tales of time in the classroom over the years.

“We are very grateful to Gervase for giving up his time to help us raise money for the children’s hospice,” said Friends Group secretary Joyce Rhodes.

“It was particularly generous of him to waive his fee to enable us to raise such a wonderful amount.

“Thanks go to him and to everyone who came along. I am sure they all enjoyed it, judging by the laughter.”

Gervase Phinn taught in a range of schools for fourteen years before becoming an education adviser and school inspector.

His subsequent books about his career have topped the charts, and are a perennial favourite with readers around the world.

The books were also a hot favourite with the audience at Middle Rasen, with a number being sold on the night.

“I am pleased to help the hospice in this way,” said Mr Phinn.

“I support a number of children’s charities myself and a percentage of my book sales tonight will go to support them, so thank you all.”

The Market Rasen Friends group holds a number of events through the year to support the work of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, which is part of St Andrew’s Hospice at Grimsby.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the group’s formation and over that time they have raised almost £40,000 to support the work of the children’s hospice.

Andy’s at St Andrew’s Hospice offers free palliative care to children and young people from birth to the age of 25 with any progressive life-limiting illness.

Patients come from the whole of Lincolnshire, as well as Hull and the East Riding, and mainly use the hospice for respite care.