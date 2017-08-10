AUDIO: Louth Cattle Market auctioneer speaks out at public meeting

Paul Robinson, from the 'Louth Market Auctioneers' partnership which runs the Cattle Market, spoke firmly in favour of retaining and refurbishing the current site - rather than selling it for redevelopment - at the packed public meeting at Louth Town Hall last night (Wednesday).

Mr Robinson was the first of many speakers at the meeting, which saw over 300 people in attendance with dozens of them speaking out.

The 300-plus crowd at Louth Town Hall for the meeting on August 9.

