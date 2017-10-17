Attempted burglary on Thirsk Close, Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after two men attempted to gain entry to a property.
According to police, the men were disturbed whilst attempting to gain entry to the dwelling at approximately 2pm on Monday (October 16).
The men are said to have run off in the Linwood Road direction.
f you have any information regarding this incident please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 232 of October 16.
