Attempted burglary in East Barkwith

Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary at a property on Torrington Lane, East Barkwith yesterday (Sunday).

The incident occurred between the hours of 12pm and approximately 5pm.

The door of a rear outbuilding had been opened, and the house had been entered via the rear door panel which had been ‘kicked in’.

If anyone saw any suspicious behaviour in or around Torrington Lane, they should contact PCSO Nigel Wass (07939 312724) or ring Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 359 of the August 6.

A police spokesman said: “We would also like to remind people to secure their house and outbuildings - both doors and windows - when you leave your home.”